Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Transport Constable and Prohibition & Excise Constable. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tslprb.in from May 2 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 677 vacancies, of which 57 vacancies are for Transport Constable (LC) and 6 for Transport Constable (HO) in Transport Department, and 614 vacancies are for Prohibition & Excise Constable post in Excise Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 22 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on July 1, 2022. Provided that, Intermediate Pass Certificate cum Memorandum of Marks or any equivalent pass Certificate which proves the qualification shall be made available by the Candidate at the time of certificate verification to prove his / her qualification on or before July 1, 2022. More details in the notification below:

Transport Constable Notification 2022.

Prohibition & Excise Constable Notification 2022.

Application Fee

OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana State applying for the post of Transport Constable and Prohibition & Excise Constable have to pay a fee of Rs 800 towards registration of the application, processing of application, conduct of tests and examinations, maintenance of portal etc. However, SC and ST Candidates who are local to Telangana State have to pay only Rs 400 towards the same. All other Candidates will have to pay Rs 800.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.