The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the physical standard test for the posts of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the UP Police SI exam 2021 will have to appear for the document verification and Physical Standard Test from May 4 to 18 in 2 sessions. The time, venue and other details will be mentioned in the admit card.

Here’s UP Police SI PST exam notice.

Steps to download UP Police SI admit card 2022:

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SI admit card link Enter Registration No, Date Of Birth and submit The UP Police SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download UP Police SI admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II.