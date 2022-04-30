The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conclude the application process today for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply for UPJEE 2022 on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2022. UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs 300 per application form + bank charges.

SC/ST: Rs 200 per application form + bank charges.

Steps to apply for UPJEE 2022:

Visit official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for JEECUP 2022 (Group A, B-K, E1/E2)” and “Apply for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety – Group L)” Now proceed with the registration process Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Group A, B-K, E1/E2)

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety – Group L)