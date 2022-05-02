Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results of the recruitment exams conducted for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result merit list at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB conducted the exam for the post of Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts on December 11, whereas the written test for the post of Clerk was held on December 12.

The result merit list contains the name, roll number, marks scored and other details of the shortlisted candidates. Such candidates will be called for document verification. The Board has also released the final answer keys of the exams.

Steps to download PSSSB Clerk result 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ section and click on the result link for relevant post The PSSSB Clerk result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching name/roll number.

Direct links:

PSSSB Clerk

PSSSB Clerk IT

PSSSB Clerk Accounts

PSSSB has notified over 400 vacancies for the post of Clerk in three different advertisements. Under Advt No 18/2021 and 19/2021, 212 Clerk IT and 203 Clerk Accounts posts have been notified respectively. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for document verification.