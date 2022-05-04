Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conclude the online application process today for the post of Housekeeper. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 33 vacancies of Housekeepers.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: P.G Diploma in accommodation operation and management.

Selection process

RSMSSB will conduct a written exam of 3 hours duration worth a total of 200 marks to be held in July. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC/EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Here’s RSMSSB Housekeeper recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB Housekeeper recruitment 2022:

Visit website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the apply now link for DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF HOUSE KEEPER - 2022(RSSB) Go to registration and complete registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RSMSSB Housekeeper recruitment 2022.