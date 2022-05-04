NBCC (India) Limited has released the final admit card for the Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website nbccindia.in.

NBCC will conduct the JE Civil and Electrical exam on May 8. The provisional admit card was released on May 1.

Steps to download NBCC JE hall ticket 2022:

Visit the link nbcc.onlineregistrationforms.com Login using Email/ phone no/ candidate ID and password Click on the provsional admit cad link The NBCC JE hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NBCC JE admit card 2022.

The NBCC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 80 Junior Engineer vacancies, of which 60 are of JE Civil and 20 are JE Electrical. The selection criteria will be by way of a Written Test only.