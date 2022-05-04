The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the physical efficiency test for the posts of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the UP Police SI exam 2021 and Physical Standard Test will be eligible to appear for the PET round. The first phase of the PET will be held from May 5 to 7. The time, venue and other details will be mentioned in the admit card.

The Board has also released the list of 7672 candidates who will appear for the first phase of the UP Police SI PET.

Here’s UP Police SI PET exam notice.

Here’s UP Police SI PET list of candidates.

Steps to download UP Police SI admit card 2022:

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SI admit card link Enter Roll No, Date Of Birth and submit The UP Police SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download UP Police SI admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II.