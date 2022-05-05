The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website icsi.edu using their registration number and date of birth.

The CSEET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 through remote proctored mode.

In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion has been removed. The candidates can appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc, reads the notification.

The applicants are required to keep their admit card, identity card issued by Govt. Departments viz. Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card handy for verification by the Remote Proctors for securing appearance in the Test failing which they shall not be allowed to take the Test.

Here’s CSEET 2022 exam notice.

Steps to download CSEET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to ‘CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)‘ section and click on admit card link Click on the link given in the PDF document Key in your application number and date of birth and submit The CSEET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download CSEET admit card 2022.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate. The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.