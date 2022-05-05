The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card of the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC CDPO Prelims exam 2022 has been scheduled to be held on May 15 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM at 21 district centres.

The exam will be held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here’s BPSC CDPO exam 2022 notice.

Steps to download BPSC CDPO admit card 2022: