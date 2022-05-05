Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted on May 9 and 10, 2022. The 2nd Stage Computer-based Test (CBT-2) is for the candidates shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1.

Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card:

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the link ‘CEN-01/2019 (NTPC “PAY LEVEL 4 & 6”) : CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD E- CALL LETTER FOR CBT-2 PHASE-1 SCHEDULED ON 09 & 10 MAY 2022’

Enter your Registration Number and date of birth to login The RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exams was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result was published in the official Websites of RRBs between March 30th March, 2022 to April 1, 2022. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.