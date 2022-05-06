Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will release the admit card tomorrow for the Naib Tehsildar exam. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from May 7 onwards using their registration number and password at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Naib Tehsildar competitive exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 22 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM.

“Information regarding examination centre shall be intimated to the candidates on their admit cards,” reads the notice.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in March which was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 Naib Tehsildar vacancies in Revenue & Rehabilitation Dept, Government of Punjab.

Steps to download PPSC Naib Tehsildar admit card: