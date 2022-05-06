Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has extended the online registration deadline for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can register till May 10.

KEAM 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 3. KEAM examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala.

Candidates who have passed Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects, and Chemistry as optional with at least 45 percent marks are eligible to apply.

CEE conducts the examination at various centres including Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

Steps to apply for KEAM 2022:

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in Click on “KEAM 2022 – Online Application” Now click on “Registration” Read the detailed instructions and proceed After successful registration, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the application, upload required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for KEAM 2022.