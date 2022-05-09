Bank of India will conclude the online application process tomorrow, May 10, for recruitment to various posts on both regular and contract basis. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website bankofindia.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 594 posts on regular basis and 102 on a contract basis. Contractual engagement will be for an initial period of 3 years, with a periodic performance review.

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria in the official advertisement before applying.

Here’s Bank of India recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection procedure

Selection will be through an online test and/or GD and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

Application fee

The online application fee for SC/ST/PWD is Rs 175 and General/others is Rs 850.

Steps to apply for Bank of India recruitment 2022:

Visit official website bankofindia.co.in Go to ‘Career’ and click on ‘Recruitment of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV’ On the PDF, click on the apply link On the IBPS portal, go to candidate registration and creat profile Select desired post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bank of India recruitment 2022.