Today, May 11 is the last date to apply for various posts of DEIC Managers and Audiologist and Speech Therapists on contractual basis under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website sams.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 82 vacancies, of which 44 vacancies are contractual Early Intervention cum Educator posts and 38 vacancies of Audiologist and Speech Therapists.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Early Intervention cum Educator posts: Special BEd with diploma in mental retardation.

Audiologist and Speech Therapists: Bachelors in Audio Speech language pathology. Diploma in hearing language and speech. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 82 Contractual Early Intervention cum Special Educators and Audiologist and Speech Therapists under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.