Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the revised exam date for the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Main examination 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HCS Judiciary Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from May 20 to 22 at Panchkula. Over 8,000 candidates have qualified to appear for the HCS Judiciary Main exam.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 6 to 8 but was postponed.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 256 posts of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana.

Steps to download HPSC Judiciary Mains admit card:



Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of HCS(Judicial Branch) Mains Examination 2021” Key in your User/Login ID and Password Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The online application process for the Haryana Judiciary exam 2021 was held in August and September last year. The HCS Judiciary prelim exam 2021 was conducted on November 13 last year and the result was announced on March 4.