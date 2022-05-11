Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised examination schedule for the Odisha Judicial Services Mains 2021 today, May 11. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 9 to 11 at three zones — Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 864 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

OPSC has notified a total 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.

OJS Main Written Exam Schedule 2021 Date Compulsory Papers June 9 Paper IGeneral English(9.30 AM to 12 noon) Paper IIProcedural Laws(2.00 PM to 4.30 PM) Optional Papers(9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) Optional Papers(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) June 10 Law of Crime and Law of Torts Jurisprudence and Constitution of India June 11 Law of Property Personal Law June 12 Law of Contract —

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

