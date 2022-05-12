The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (JVVNL) has released the admit card for the Technical Helper III recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl.

The JVVNL Technical Helper exam will be conducted from May 20 to 26 at ten district centres across Rajasthan. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1512 vacancies for the post of Technical Helper.

The exam date, session, timing, and venue details will be given on the admit card.

Steps to download JVVNL Technical Helper admit card 2022:

Visit official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl Go to the link for ‘RECRUITMENT FOR TECHNICAL HELPER-III’ Click on the admit card link Login using registration no and date of birth The JVVNL Technical Helper admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JVVNL admit card 2022.