Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter of the 66th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates can download their interview letter from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in to be held from May 18 to June 4 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

A total of 953 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview.

The recruitment drive is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar state government. The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was conducted on February 14.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 18th May – 4th June, 2022 under 66th Combined Competitive Examination.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the interview letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.