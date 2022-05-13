The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has once again deferred the online application deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ till May 19 upto 5.00 PM.



“The last date for submitting online application for UGCET 2022 is extended upto 19.05.2022, 5.00 PM. Kindly fill the exam centre details carefully since the centre applied shall not be changed later. Provision to make changes for the submitted application shall be enabled after 19.05.2022,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The Karnataka KCET 2022 exam will be conducted from June 16 to 18, 2022. The admit card will be released on May 30 from 11.00 AM.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

Steps to apply for KCET 2022

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET -2022 Online Application Registration link’ Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for KCET 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.