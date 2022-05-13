Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the hall ticket of the Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021 today, May 13. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29. A total of 2548 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main exam.

Here’s CGPSC PCS Main 2021 notice.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 171 posts in various state government departments. The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2021 (13-05-2022)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.