Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for RBI Officer Grade B Phase I recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their admission letter from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Phase I online examination will be conducted on May 28 for the duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 200 questions of 1 mark each.



Here’s notification of the exam pattern.

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters” under Current Vacancies Click on “Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interviews.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.