Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result of the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam 2022. Candidates can check the result online at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the APRO exam 2022 on April 24 (Sunday). The provisional answer keys were released on April 28.

The Board has released the merit list which includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates as well as the category-wise cut-offs.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Steps to download RSMSSB APRO result 2022:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News Notifications” Now click on APRO result link The RSMSSB APRO result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB APRO result 2022.