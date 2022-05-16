The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). Eligible and interested candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on May 21 (09.00 AM to 12.30 PM) as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result is expected to be declared by June 20.

“The NEET-PG 2022 admit cards are available for download. Admit cards of candidates who have failed to submit the images sought from them are on hold. All such candidates are advised to immediately send the image(s) asked at email ID neetpg@natboard.edu.in,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “NEET-PG” Login to download your admit card Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.