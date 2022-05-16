Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Village Development Officer/ Gram Sevak. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till June 27 upto 5.00 PM and pay the application fee till June 30.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 792 Village Development Officer vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should be a Graduate and hold a one-year Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized university or institution. Matriculation with Punjabi as a subject.

Here’s PSSSB VDO recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for PSSSB VDO recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on “CLICK HERE to online apply for the post of Village Development Organiser/Gram Sewak Advertisement no. 04 of 2022 (LAST DATE 27.06.2022)” Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.