Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam schedule for various posts of Lecturer under two different departments. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Lecturer exams 2022 will be held on June 11 and 12 at the exam centre in Panchkula.

HPSC has notified over 400 vacancies of Lecturers in two different departments. Under Advt No 11/2021, 437 Lecturer (Group B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana.

Here’s HPSC Lecturer exam notice.

HPSC Lecturer exam schedule

Day Session Exam
June 11 Morning Lecturer in Architecture
Lecturer in Civil Engineering
Lecturer in Computer Engineering
Evening Lecturer in Chemical Engineering
Lecturer in Electrical Engineering
Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering
June 12 Morning Lecturer in Instrumentation & Control Engineering
Lecturer in Automobile Engineering 
Lecturer in Applied Science (Maths)
Lecturer in Finance Accounts & Audit
Lecturer in Applied Science (Chemistry)
Evening Lecturer in Food Technology
Lecturer in Textile Technology
Lecturer in Applied Science (English)
Lecturer in Pharmacy
Foreman Instructor 
Lecturer in Applied Science (Physics)