The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification for the state Education Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EdCET-2022). Aspirants can check and download the notification from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET.

The online registration for AP EdCET 2022 has commenced at the portal and the last day to submit online applications without late fee is June 7 and with late fee is June 22.

The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati will conduct the AP EDCET 2022 on July 13 for admission to B.Ed. regular course (two years duration) for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in a single session (9.00 to 11.00 AM) in an objective type MCQ format.

The admit card will be released on July 2.

Candidates are advised to read the AP EdCET 2022 information booklet and visit the website for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s AP EDCET 2022 Information Booklet.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have secured a minimum of 50% marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree i.e., B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./B.C.A./B.B.M and or in the Postgraduate Degree in relevant subject or 5 years integrated course in the relevant subject of methodology or any other qualification equivalent thereto. More details in the information booklet.

Registration fee

The registration fee for AP EdCET is Rs 650 for OC, Rs 600 for BC and Rs 550 for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply for AP EdCET 2022:

Visit official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP EdCET 2022.