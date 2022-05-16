Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the admit cards for the written exam for the post of Stipendiary Trainee and other posts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the portal nrbapply.formflix.com/home.

The BARC NRB exams will be held on June 5. The recruitment is being done for over 200 vacancies for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, Stipendiary Trainee Category - 2, Scientific Assistant - B Safety, Technician – B Library Science, and Technician - B Rigger at the Nuclear Recycle Board at Tarapur, Kalpakkam and PRPD, Kalpakkam.

Steps to download BARC NRB admit card 2022:

Visit portal nrbapply.formflix.com/home Go to Applicant Login and login using Application No and Date of Birth The BARC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download BARC NRB admit card 2022.