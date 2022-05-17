MOIL Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee (MT) in Personnel Discipline. Eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website moil.nic.in till June 4.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 30 years as on June 4, 2022 for General (UR)/SC/ST and EWS category candidates. Upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer). More details in the notice.

Educational Qualification: PG degree in Social Work with specialization in Labour Welfare, Personnel Management and Industrial Relations with minimum 60% marks. PG degree/diploma (2 year duration) in IRPM/Master of Labour studies from the recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks. Or MBA with specialization in Personnel Management /HR/HRD from recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks.

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/OBC (Creamy Layer and Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs 590.

Steps to apply for MT vacancies

Visit the official website moil.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on “Apply Online” against RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE IN PERSONNEL DISCIPLINE Register and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.