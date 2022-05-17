Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the Class 10th result today i.e., May 17. Candidates can download their result from Board’s official website mbse.edu.in.

Students can also get their results on SMS by typing MBSE10 <Roll No> & send to 5676750 e.g. MBSE10 2131422 send to 5676750.

The results will consist information like the pass percentage, grade, subject wise marks, overall marks and other personal details.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mbse.edu.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on “HIGH SCHOOL LEAVING CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION 2022” Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.