Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Services. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from May 18 to 20, 2022 at a total of 158 test centres in 24 districts of AP and Ranga Reddy & Medchal-Malkajgiri Districts of Telangana.

“The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 18/05/2022 to 20/05/2022. The objections should be submitted through on line only. Objections through Post / SMS / Phone / Individual submissions etc., will not be accepted. Objections received after due date shall not be considered,” reads the notice.

A total of 1,03,791 candidates were registered, of which 50,774 candidates appeared for the exam.

Here’s the notification.

The APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 190 AE posts in various Engineering Sub Services.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Initial Keys For Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Sub Services (General/Limited Recruitment), Notification No.11/2021” Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

