The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada will today, May 18 conclude the online registration process for AP POLYCET 2022. Candidates can register for the exam on the official website polycetap.nic.in.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on May 29, 2022. The result will tentative be declared on June 10.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed SSC examination conducted by State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana or any other examination recognized as equivalent thereto by the Board of Secondary Education, AP / TS, such as Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), Indian Council for Secondary Education(ICSE), National Institute of Open School (NIOS), A.P. Open School Society (APOSS), X class examination conducted by various State Boards of Secondary Education in India with Mathematics as one of the subjects, and obtained at least 35% marks in the qualifying examination.

There is no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET-2022.

Steps to apply for AP POLYCET 2022

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the application tab Select the board and key in 10th examination details Fill in the required details, and choose application fee payment mode Submit and download the application form Take a printout for future reference

About AP POLYCET

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

Every candidate desirous of seeking admission into the Engineering/Non - Engineering Diploma course can apply online for POLYCET-2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.