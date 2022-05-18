The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the physical efficiency test (PET) Phase II for the posts of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The PET will commence on May 19 and conclude on May 25, 2022. A total of 21483 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Phase II PET round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link to download Physical Proficiency Test Admission Letter.” under SI, Platoon Commander, PAC, and Fire Officer II posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

