The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 was held on April 10 for admission to 341 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence from January 2023.

As per the result notice, 6622 candidates have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and gave their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview.

Steps to check UPSC CDS 1 result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022” under What’s New section

The UPSC CDS result merit list will appear on the screen Check the result by searching roll number Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC CDS 1 result 2022.

UPSC CDS exam is a gateway to the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. There are 341 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women).

Selection process

The UPSC CDS Competitive examination comprises: (a) Written examination; (b) Interview for intelligence and personality test of such candidates as may be called for interview at one of the Services Selection Centres.