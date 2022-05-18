Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC AE exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 29 at five district exam centres in UP: Lucknow, Prayagraj, Meerut, Gorakhpur and Bareilly. Details regarding exam timing, venue, rules, etc will be given in the admit card.

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 will be conducted for recruitment to 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The online applications were invited last year.

Steps to download UPPSC AE admit card 2022: