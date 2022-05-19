The Delhi High Court has declared the result of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The Delhi Judicial Service Prelims 2022 (Objective type) was held on April 24. The answer keys were released on April 28. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

As per the merit list, 978 candidates have qualified to appear for the DJS Main exam 2022. Delhi Judicial Service Mains written exam 2022 will be held on June 11 and 12. It would consist of four papers viz. i) General Legal Knowledge and Language, ii) Civil Law-1, iii) Civil Law-2 and iv) Criminal Law.

Steps to check Delhi Judiciary prelims result 2022:

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment Results” under Public Notices Click on the result link for Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2022 The DJS prelims result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout

Selection procedure

Delhi Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.