Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the result of the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC conducted the CCE Main exam 2020 from February 21 to 27.

The APSC CCE exams are conducted for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the candidates eligible for interviews. Interviews will commence from May 26 onwards. The detailed interview schedule will be notified shortly.

Steps to download APSC Mains result 2020:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on the link ‘Results of Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020’ under Latest Updates The APSC CCE Mains result merit list will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to APSC Mains result 2020.