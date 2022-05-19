Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains exam schedule for the post of Civil Defense Instructor/Senior Store Inspector. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Mains written exam will be conducted on June 26 and June 27, 2022. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from June 16 onwards. The venue of examination shall be intimated in the Admission Letter.

CDI/SSI Exam Schedule Date of Exam Paper Subject Exam Timing June 26 Paper I









Paper II

General English

(Subjective type to be conducted in Question-Cum-Answer Booklet)



Odia Language

(Subjective type to be conducted in Question-Cum-Answer Booklet)







10.00 AM to 1.00 PM June 27 Paper III

General Studies

(Objective type to be conducted through CBRE mode) 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM June 27 Paper IV Computer Skill Test

(Objective type to be conducted through CBRE mode)

3.30 PM to 4.15 PM

A total of 242 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 14, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.