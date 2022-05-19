Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the schedule of Preliminary/written exams for recruitment to various posts/ services. Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam for Principal, Industrial Training Institute under Directorate of Industries and Commerce, and Medical Officer (Dental) under Health and Family Welfare Department will be conducted on July 24 and August 28.

The recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Professor, Kokborok will be conducted on October 16. Tripura Combined Competitive Examination will be held on November 6.

Detailed programme and instruction will be uploaded on Commission’s website in due course of time.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notification regarding Preliminary Examination/Written Examination for recruitment to various posts/services.” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

