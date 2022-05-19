Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the assignment submission deadline for June 2022 Term End Examination. As per the notification, applicants will be able to submit their assignments till May 31, 2022.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of Assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for the Term-end-Examination, June 2020 has been further extended up to 31st May, 2022,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Notification regarding the extension of last

date for submission of Assignments for TEE, June, 2022 till 31st May, 2022 pic.twitter.com/iBSFU5cOh6 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 18, 2022

Earlier, the last date to submit the assignment was May 15, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.