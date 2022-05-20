India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) will today, May 20, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Executive. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ippbonline.com.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 7-10 days after the last date of submission of the application.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 650 Executive vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 35 years as on April 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

Minimum Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience as a GDS.

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 700.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ippbonline.com Click on Careers tab Now click on the application link available under “Advertisement for Engagement of Grameen Dak Sevaks to IPPB” Register and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online written examination. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct Language proficiency test, if needed.

The exam will consist of 120 questions of 1 mark each. There shall be no negative marking in the exam. Minimum qualifying percentage of marks in the exam will be 40. The duration of the exam shall be 90 minutes. All tests except for test of English language shall be in English and Hindi.