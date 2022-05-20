High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the admit card for examination for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The computer-based online English shorthand and computer typing test will be held on May 23 in three shifts at various examination centres situated in Patna only, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on the admit card link against Personal Assistant post Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of English shorthand-computer typing test with speed of 80 words per minute and a separate test of English Computer Typing Test with a minimum speed of 40 words per minute and a walk-in-interview.

Candidates successful in the English shorthand computer typing test and English Computer Typing Test will be shortlisted for interview. The list of shortlisted candidates called for the interview shall be uploaded on the website of the Court.

