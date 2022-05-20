Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Ranger, Forester and Forest Guard. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in June 28 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 204 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Ranger, 2 for Forester posts, and 200 for Forest Guard posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should have passed a degree of bachelor in Science or a degree of bachelor in Engineering from a recognised university or institution.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on “CLICK HERE to apply for posts of Deputy Ranger, Forester and Forest Guard” Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.