Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the result from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The result of JE Paper 2 was announced in February and a total of 1,865 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

“Consequent upon Document Verification, 800 candidates have been finally recommended for appointment. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the selected candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification,” SSC said.

Of the 800 candidates selected for appointment, 541 are for Civil Engineering and 259 for Electrical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering.

The Commission has also issued the category-wise cut-off for the 2020 JE final result.

Here’s SSC JE final result 2020 notice.

Steps to download SSC JE final result 2020:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” Click on JE tab Now click on the result link against “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Final Result): List of candidates in Roll No. order recommended for appointment”

The SSC JE final result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the SSC JE final result 2020.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on May 31. This facility will be available till June 20. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.