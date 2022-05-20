Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 will be conducted on June 24, 25 and 26. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

UPSC IES/ISS exam schedule

Date & Day Subject Time 
June 24 General English (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
General Studies (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
June 25 General Economics-I (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
Statistics – I (Objective) 9.00 A.M to 11.00 A.M.
General Economics-II (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
Statistics – II (Objective) 2.00 P.M to 4.00 P.M.
June 26 General Economics-III (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
Statistics –III (Descriptive)  9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
Indian Economics (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
Statistics – IV (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.