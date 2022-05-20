Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 will be conducted on June 24, 25 and 26. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.