Osmania University has declared the semester exam results of various undergraduate courses held in March-April 2022. The OU results include those of BA, BCom, B.Sc and BBA programmes for 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester Exams.

To check the result, candidates have to use their 12-digit roll number to sign in at the official website osmania.ac.in. The scorecard contains details regarding candidates, their subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status.

Steps to check OU UG results 2022:

Visit university website osmania.ac.in Go to the ‘Exam result’ section Click on the result link of the relevant course Enter 12-digit Hall Ticket number and submit

Download result and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to Osmania University result page.