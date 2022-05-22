Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Librarian Grade-3. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from May 26 to June 25.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Diploma/degree in Library and Information Science.

Selection process

RSMSSB will conduct a written exam in September 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC/EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Here’s RSMSSB Librarian recruitment 2022 notification.