Today, May 23, is the last date to fill up the form for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. Candidates who have generated their challan can submit their form at reetbser2022.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from May 25 (10.00 AM) to May 27.

The REET 2022 exam will be held on July 23 and 24. Exam timing for paper 1 (Level 2) is from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and timing for paper 2 (Level 1) is from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download their admit cards from July 14 (4.00 PM).

There are two exams to be held under REET 2022. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

Eligibility Criteria

LEVEL 1: Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education; OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

LEVEL 2: Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) passed or appearing in final year of this course OR at least 50% marks either in Graduation or post Graduation and B.Ed. passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).

Application Fee

Candidates opting for only one exam will have to pay the fee of Rs 550 and those who are willing to opt for both, paper 1 and paper 2, will have to pay fee of Rs 750.

Steps to apply for REET 2022

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in Generate Challan and fill up the application form Check details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

