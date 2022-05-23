Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till June 21.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to to fill up a total of 417 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Hindi: 56

Sanskrit: 91

English: 21

Social Science: 120

Maths: 47

Science: 82

Candidates applying for the post should be between the age of 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation details available in the notification. Read the official notification for more details on eligibility criteria.

Here’s RPSC Sanskrit Dept vacancy 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” against SR. TEACHER (SANSKRIT EDU. DEPT.) COMP. EXAM - 2022(RPSC) Register and create profile Login to apply for the vacancies Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive written exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.