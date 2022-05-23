Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil and Electrical/Mechanical). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till June 21 upto 5.00 PM.

The last date to pay the application fee is June 24.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies, of which 46 vacancies are for Junior Draftsman (Civil) and 26 for Junior Draftsman (Electrical / Mechanical).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Draftsman (Civil) in Department of Water Supply and Sanitation: Matriculation with two-year National Trade Certificate in Draftsman (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute as prescribed by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India or Government of Punjab.

Junior Draftsman (Civil) in Department of Local Government: Matriculation with two years Industrial Training Institute Certificate of Draftsman (Civil) from State Board of Technical Education or from other recognized Institution by the Punjab Government. Or Higher qualification in the relevant discipline.

Junior Draftsman (Electrical/ Mechanical): Should possess National Trade Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute or National Apprenticeship Certificate in Draftsman (Mechanical) issued by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Government of India.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen Self & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on “CLICK HERE to apply for posts of Junior Draftsman (Civil and Electrical/Mechanical)” Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

