AIMA MAT 2022: Last date to apply for PBT 2/ CBT 2 at mat.aima.in
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mat.aima.in.
Today, May 23, is the last date to apply for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) May 2022 CBT 2 and PBT 2. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mat.aima.in.
The AIMA MAT 2022 paper-based test (PBT) 2 and computer-based test (CBT) 2 are scheduled to be conducted on May 28. The admit cards will be available for download from May 25 (4.00 PM) onwards.
Steps to register for AIMA MAT 2022
- Visit the official website at mat.aima.in
- Click on “Fresh Candidate to create login”
- Key in your details and register
- An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number
- Verify and complete the registration process
- Pay the application fee
- Download and take a print of the form for future reference.
Here’s direct link to register.
About MAT
The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.
MAT will be a 2.5 hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections– Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.